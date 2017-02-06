LAPD to announce arrests in 1993 arso...

LAPD to announce arrests in 1993 arson fire that killed 10

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Authorities today planned to announce arrests in connection with a 1993 fire at a Westlake apartment building that killed 10 people, including seven children. Details of the arrests were expected to be released by Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck at a news conference in police headquarters later this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drain Hollywood 2 hr the silent majority 8
Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w... 6 hr NASTY MAN 7
Trump is the best ever!!! 12 hr Italian-American 4
" Half My Family " here Illegally Kevin De LÃ©on 18 hr FOAD 2
Monique Whiters is located at 2008 Cesar E. Cha... 20 hr Monique 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr TAAM 20,811
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) Sun Eddie 819
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Kanye West
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,614,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC