LAPD announces arrests in 1993 arson fire that claimed 12 lives

This May 1993 photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, on display at a news conference, shows investigators at the scene of a deadly fire that struck an apartment building in the Westlake district of Los Angeles. Police Chief Charlie Beck said Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, that two men were arrested Feb. 3, and a woman was already in custody in connection with the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.