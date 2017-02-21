'La La' reality: Two dreamers try to beat the odds in the City of Stars
Beyond a stretch of thrift stores and nail salons, in a small Panorama City house he shares with eight people, four dogs and a lot of crucifixes, John Geronilla is in the grip of a Hollywood daydream. A Filipino immigrant and aspiring filmmaker, he is bound for Chicago in the morning to work on a successful TV series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|54 min
|ThomasA
|94
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Chi Lites Record Child Trust Fund Fraud Theft
|4 hr
|Chi Lites Story
|1
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE
|5 hr
|America First
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|women's March
|10 hr
|USA-1
|6
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|10 hr
|Oscar
|17
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC