LA City Council denies Parker Center ...

LA City Council denies Parker Center landmark status

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck speaks during the Parker Center Commemorative Closing Ceremony on Jan. 15, 2013. It looks more and more like the end for Parker Center, the city's former police headquarters, which has stood as a monument to the department's missteps and its forward-thinking history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 2 hr Political Atheist 5
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 18 hr Kassi joe flint 6
Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07) 19 hr Kassi joe flint 6
ice raids are back 19 hr Kassi joe flint 9
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 19 hr Kassi joe flint 12
North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in ... 21 hr Hillary Vomit 2
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 21 hr Hillary Vomit 46
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 15 at 5:40AM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,889,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC