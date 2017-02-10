L.A. Voter Guide: Can Bike Activist Joe Bray-Ali Unseat Incumbent Gil Cedillo?
A former union leader and state legislator, Gil Cedillo is one of the most liberal of Los Angeles' 15 city council members. He was an early supporter of Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Party primary, and his longtime crusade, as a state assemblyman, was to allow undocumented immigrants to get drivers licenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|1 hr
|Oscar
|8
|L.A. City Attorney to ask judge for injunction ... (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|poop deck pappy
|71
|Pastor Joel Anthony Ward is now a Stalker (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Laci Ann 7
|5
|ice raids are back
|3 hr
|itchie nads
|6
|Rev Joel Anthony Ward is just as corrupt as ever (Sep '07)
|3 hr
|Disappointed
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,823
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|7 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|41
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC