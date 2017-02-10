L.A. community plans languished for y...

L.A. community plans languished for years. Now they're an unlikely issue in the March election

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Eleven years ago, Los Angeles officials invited residents of San Pedro to help rewrite their neighborhood's community plan, which spells out where new housing and other amenities would be allowed. Dozens took part in the effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Robello 20,833
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 2 hr ThomasA 2
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 2 hr Det Harry Callaha... 8
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 12 hr USA 49
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 14 hr USA Today 13
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 23 hr Bob 3
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! Thu CodeTaIker 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at February 17 at 6:47AM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,945 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC