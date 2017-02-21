Kanye West Crucifixion Statue Unveiled on Hollywood Boulevard
Ahead of Oscars weekend, a gold-painted statue depicting Kanye West as Christ on the cross popped up for a short time Wednesday in Hollywood. The life-sized crucifixion statue titled "False Idol" depicts the rapper as Jesus Christ, with nails in his hands, wearing a crown of thorns, gold chains, a cloth and Yeezy sneakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skype cam fun
|18 min
|missregina90420
|1
|Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP...
|53 min
|Hillary Vomit
|5
|Mexican border : Land mines at the border will...
|56 min
|Hollywood
|1
|Review: Atwater Village Metro Brown Line Station
|3 hr
|LA METRO BROWN LINE
|1
|1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange...
|4 hr
|curious
|5
|Umar Johnson -a Lunatic, LIAR, & false prophet:...
|4 hr
|Dr Azariah Ben Yosef
|2
|Here's what L.A. looked like 68 years ago, cove...
|8 hr
|Sdfghjkk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC