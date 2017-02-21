Kanye West Crucifixion Statue Unveile...

Kanye West Crucifixion Statue Unveiled on Hollywood Boulevard

Read more: NBC New York

Ahead of Oscars weekend, a gold-painted statue depicting Kanye West as Christ on the cross popped up for a short time Wednesday in Hollywood. The life-sized crucifixion statue titled "False Idol" depicts the rapper as Jesus Christ, with nails in his hands, wearing a crown of thorns, gold chains, a cloth and Yeezy sneakers.

