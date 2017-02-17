Kaiser nurses reach tentative labor agreement with Los Angeles Medical Center
Nurses at the Los Angeles Medical Center are set to get a pay raise, overtime protections and more professional support under the terms of a tentative collective bargaining agreement struck Thursday. In reaching the agreement, the California Nurses Assn., the union representing 1,200 registered nurses employed at the hospital, and Kaiser Permanente , which owns the Hollywood facility, ended 17 months of contract negotiations that included two short-term strikes.
