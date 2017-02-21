Jodie Foster joins rally against Trum...

Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban

16 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster told demonstrators it is "our time to resist" as she joined a rally opposing US president Donald Trump's proposed travel ban, two days before the Academy Awards. She spoke to demonstrators gathered outside the Beverly Hills headquarters of United Talent Agency , which cancelled its Oscars party to stage the protest.

