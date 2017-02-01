Iranian student deported under Trump ...

Iranian student deported under Trump ban is 'kindest person you'll ever meet,' instructor says

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Sara Yarjani attaches electrodes to student John St. Claire as part of a lab experiment at the California Institute for Human Science in Encinitas. Yarjani was held for 23 hours at LAX before being put back on a plane and forced to leave the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 50 min Horacio 23
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 2 hr telling it straight 1
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 2 hr Former Member 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr white girls 20,804
News Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr... 3 hr Well Well 2
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 18 hr actor arthur senson 2
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... 18 hr actor arthur senson 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC