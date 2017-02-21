In Los Angeles, Measure S could increase rent rates

Of all the elements that make or break student life and the lives of Angelenos at large, it is perhaps housing choice and availability which wields one of the largest impacts. On March 7, L.A. voters will have the power to make a substantial impact on the future of development and housing availability for the city and more importantly, student housing through Measure S, known as the Neighborhood Integrity Initiative.

