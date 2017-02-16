In California's 'Pot Alley,' Agriculture Pivots to Marijuana

California's Salinas Valley is referred to as the "salad bowl of the nation," best described in iconic pages when John Steinbeck, American author and son of the Monterey County community, put pen to paper in most of his classic writings. It's here in this region of sprawling fields about 100 miles south of San Francisco where Japanese immigrants found their American dream after World War II in the cut flowers business, evident even today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.