ID of body found in LA River, thought...

ID of body found in LA River, thought to be 14-year-old Sylmar teen, could come Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

The identity of a body found Saturday in the L.A. River – thought to be 14-year-old Elias Rodriguez – could come as early as Tuesday, officials said this morning. Dental records that would help identify the person would come “probably tomorrow,” said Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr democrat 20,857
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 4 hr Whoop there it is 57
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 7 hr Theo 3
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 8 hr 25or6to4 3
TRUST YOUR FINANCES to PRICE-WATERSHED ! 9 hr Price Watershed 1
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... 17 hr john 2
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 18 hr Ralph 14
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 279,216,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC