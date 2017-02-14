ID of body found in LA River, thought to be 14-year-old Sylmar teen, could come Tuesday
The identity of a body found Saturday in the L.A. River – thought to be 14-year-old Elias Rodriguez – could come as early as Tuesday, officials said this morning. Dental records that would help identify the person would come “probably tomorrow,” said Ed Winter of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
