ICE calls a surgea of SoCal immigrant...

ICE calls a surgea of SoCal immigrant arrests a routinea but some fear ita s the a new normala

10 hrs ago

Photo by Charles Reed, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Foreign nationals were arrested on Feb. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens. The day after reports of immigration sweeps spread through six Southern California counties, federal authorities acknowledged Friday that there was a “surge” in the number of people detained, but almost all were convicted felons or those with multiple misdemeanors living in the country illegally, they said.

