ICE calls a surgea of SoCal immigrant arrests a routinea but some fear ita s the a new normala
Photo by Charles Reed, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Foreign nationals were arrested on Feb. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens. The day after reports of immigration sweeps spread through six Southern California counties, federal authorities acknowledged Friday that there was a “surge” in the number of people detained, but almost all were convicted felons or those with multiple misdemeanors living in the country illegally, they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drain Hollywood
|46 min
|Wall specialist
|11
|Adam Robinson: British man 'had sex with girl, ... (Dec '12)
|47 min
|BlehTheNeko
|34
|California two timing Donald Trump
|1 hr
|Wall specialist
|1
|ice raids are back
|16 hr
|american
|2
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|16 hr
|american
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|19 hr
|Horacio
|52
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC