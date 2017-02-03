Hurricane victims benefit from Jewish school plan

A lesson on the value of giving that was provided to 12 children in kindergarten 2,500 miles away resulted in a modest shopping spree for a Lumberton family who lost their home and much of what they owned to Hurricane Matthew. It all came together because David Weinstein, former mayor of Lumberton and a state senator for 12 years, shared the story of how his hometown was ravaged with his sister-in-law, Rocki De Grott, who teaches at Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, a private Jewish school in that city of 4 million.

