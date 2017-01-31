How detectives traced a man with dementia found alone in England back to Southern California
A man found wandering around a bus station parking lot in England two years ago has been identified as Earl Roger Curry, 76, of Whittier, who is suffering from dementia. A man found wandering around a bus station parking lot in England two years ago has been identified as Earl Roger Curry, 76, of Whittier, who is suffering from dementia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr...
|1 hr
|Doh
|3
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|5 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|24
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|8 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|9 hr
|Former Member
|3
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|Wed
|actor arthur senson
|2
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|Wed
|actor arthur senson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC