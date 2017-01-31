How detectives traced a man with deme...

How detectives traced a man with dementia found alone in England back to Southern California

A man found wandering around a bus station parking lot in England two years ago has been identified as Earl Roger Curry, 76, of Whittier, who is suffering from dementia. A man found wandering around a bus station parking lot in England two years ago has been identified as Earl Roger Curry, 76, of Whittier, who is suffering from dementia.

