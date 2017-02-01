His friend laughed when he said he would win 5 Oscars. So he stabbed him in the chest.
Most people in the film industry would do just about anything to win an Academy Award, the most prestigious honor in Hollywood. Andre Salaman Bautista, an award-winning producer and actor, was convicted Thursday of attempted murder after stabbing a friend and tenant in the chest after the man scoffed at Bautista's bold proclamation that he would one day win five Academy Awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|1 hr
|Genl Forrest
|3
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|25
|Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr...
|2 hr
|25or6to4
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Telisha
|20,805
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|17 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|18 hr
|Former Member
|3
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|Wed
|actor arthur senson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC