His friend laughed when he said he wo...

His friend laughed when he said he would win 5 Oscars. So he stabbed him in the chest.

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Most people in the film industry would do just about anything to win an Academy Award, the most prestigious honor in Hollywood. Andre Salaman Bautista, an award-winning producer and actor, was convicted Thursday of attempted murder after stabbing a friend and tenant in the chest after the man scoffed at Bautista's bold proclamation that he would one day win five Academy Awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 1 hr Genl Forrest 3
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 1 hr 25or6to4 25
News Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr... 2 hr 25or6to4 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Telisha 20,805
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 17 hr telling it straight 1
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 18 hr Former Member 3
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... Wed actor arthur senson 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC