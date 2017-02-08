'Hidden Figures' Director Reveals Sta...

'Hidden Figures' Director Reveals Startling Backstory: "My Dad Was in the Mob, and My Mom Was a Nun"

Oscar nominee Theodore Melfi gives a first-person account of his crazy family, including his abusive dad, who would "slap you in the face if you just said the wrong word," and recounts their last encounter, which ended in a fight on the lawn: "I never saw him again." Theodore Melfi leaped onto Hollywood's A-list with the triumph of Hidden Figures , the story of three African-American women who each played a key role in NASA's space program , which has topped $119 million at the domestic box office.

