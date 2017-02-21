Garcetti takes re-election campaign t...

Garcetti takes re-election campaign to Hollywood studio

Read more: LA Daily News

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addresses the media during a press conference at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. HOLLYWOOD >> Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday touted his efforts to enhance the state film tax credit program, which has brought movie and television productions back to the city.

Los Angeles, CA

