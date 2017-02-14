From the archives: Air-raid sirens installed in Los Angeles
Ralph Dorsey, chief traffic engineer, left image, with first two air-raid sirens which will be placed atop traffic signals. In right image, Westwood co-eds, react to blast from new siren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man plucked from swollen Los Angeles River (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Broita Humanitarian
|22
|WANTED: LAPD seeks 3 men in brazen heist (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Snargaun of Lanca...
|4
|'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion
|2 hr
|Spot On
|7
|women's March
|3 hr
|Well Well
|7
|Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06)
|5 hr
|Nomi
|95
|Chi Lites Record Child Trust Fund Fraud Theft
|10 hr
|Chi Lites Story
|1
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE
|11 hr
|America First
|10
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC