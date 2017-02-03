From Post-War Germany To Hollywood, A Soap Star Dishes On His Journey
The dynamic, sometimes evil and always enthralling Victor Newman has been a mainstay of CBS's daytime soap The Young and the Restless . The character is played by actor Eric Braeden, who is marking his 37th year on the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|" Half My Family " here Illegally Kevin De LÃ©on
|19 min
|FOAD
|2
|Monique Whiters is located at 2008 Cesar E. Cha...
|2 hr
|Monique
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|7 hr
|RWPorter
|4
|Drain Hollywood
|8 hr
|NASTY MAN
|7
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Eddie
|819
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|8 hr
|seahawk
|32
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC