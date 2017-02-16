Feastly Expands From Downtown Pop Up ...

Feastly Expands From Downtown Pop Up Space Into Second Venice Location

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Eater

Never underestimate the pop-up dinner market in Los Angeles. Years after first coming to prominence during the recession as a way for those in the know to enjoy experiential dining options on the cheap, the new model is still alive and well at places like Feastly , the Arts District loft space known for hosting some of the best chefs as they incubate their coming concepts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 39 min USA 49
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 2 hr USA Today 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mexico 20,830
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 11 hr Bob 3
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! 14 hr CodeTaIker 4
ice raids are back 23 hr boy wonder 11
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA Wed Eddie 7
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at February 16 at 8:03PM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC