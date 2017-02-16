Feastly Expands From Downtown Pop Up Space Into Second Venice Location
Never underestimate the pop-up dinner market in Los Angeles. Years after first coming to prominence during the recession as a way for those in the know to enjoy experiential dining options on the cheap, the new model is still alive and well at places like Feastly , the Arts District loft space known for hosting some of the best chefs as they incubate their coming concepts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|39 min
|USA
|49
|Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor...
|2 hr
|USA Today
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce...
|11 hr
|Bob
|3
|Donald Trump Is America's Savior!!
|14 hr
|CodeTaIker
|4
|ice raids are back
|23 hr
|boy wonder
|11
|Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA
|Wed
|Eddie
|7
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC