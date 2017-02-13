Expert: Post Election Digital Distress Hits Both Hillary and Trump Supporters
Post election digital distress is wrecking friendships, on Facebook and elsewhere, and making many people feel extremely anxious and stressed out about following the news. Clinical and Forensic Psychologist Judy Ho gets it and says the stress can be attributed to the raucousness of the post-election political environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE
|57 min
|kyman
|3
|women's March
|59 min
|kyman
|3
|ice raids are back
|1 hr
|kyman
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|guess what
|20,826
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|13 hr
|get out of here
|9
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|Mon
|Well Well
|45
|Joy Villa : In that Trump dress , fantastic. S...
|Mon
|Hollywood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC