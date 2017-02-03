Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling Honored With Outstanding Performers of the Year Award
The red carpet was thick with paparazzi Friday night when mega stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling arrived at Santa Barbara's Arlington Theatre. In front of a sold-out and adoring crowd, the duo were presented the 2017 Outstanding Performers of the Year award by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival for their remarkable performances in director Damien Chazelle's La La Land .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|7 min
|Turk
|818
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|39 min
|Angel Gabriel
|30
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|1 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Angel Gabriel
|20,808
|Don't build a wall....Landmine the Boarder it w...
|5 hr
|NASTY MAN
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|39
|Drain Hollywood
|Fri
|Hula Sanchez
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC