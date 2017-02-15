Doctor on 130 sex assault charges over nearly 30 years
Specialist doctor, 63, accused of sexually and indecently assaulting more than 100 patients over a span of almost 30 years A doctor is facing 130 sexual assault charges, which could see an unprecedented pool of 500 potential jurors called for his trial. Jeremy Coleman, a 63-year-old immunologist based at Newcastle, north of Sydney, is at the centre of one of the largest cases of medical malpractice in New South Wales.
