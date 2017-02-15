Doctor on 130 sex assault charges ove...

Doctor on 130 sex assault charges over nearly 30 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Specialist doctor, 63, accused of sexually and indecently assaulting more than 100 patients over a span of almost 30 years A doctor is facing 130 sexual assault charges, which could see an unprecedented pool of 500 potential jurors called for his trial. Jeremy Coleman, a 63-year-old immunologist based at Newcastle, north of Sydney, is at the centre of one of the largest cases of medical malpractice in New South Wales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds March In Anaheim, Demand Arrest Of LAP... 25 min mee 2
1000s of Vigilantees on way to destroy Los Ange... 5 hr USA-1 3
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 7 hr Joey 3
dj 8 hr Wondering 1
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 10 hr Poster 50
Lash Larue 12 hr Shopping Around 1
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 13 hr USA-1 8
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC