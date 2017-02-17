Denver man arrested in L.A. had knive...

Denver man arrested in L.A. had knives and explosives

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KUIC-FM Vacaville

A Denver man of Pakistani descent who was arrested in West Los Angeles Thursday, possessed weapons and explosive devices, law enforcement officials told ABC News. The man - identified Friday as Adam Nauveed Hayat, 35, of Denver, by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California - was found with knives and possibly flew to L.A. while following an ex-girlfriend, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 2 hr ThomasA 9
News Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the... 3 hr spytheweb 5
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 9 hr actorvet 1
Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants 11 hr EVille Ed 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr mexico 20,845
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 15 hr actorvet 51
In Hollywood this is controversial... Artist Re... Sun iEnterpriseLLC 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,928 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC