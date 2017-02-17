Denver man arrested in L.A. had knives and explosives
A Denver man of Pakistani descent who was arrested in West Los Angeles Thursday, possessed weapons and explosive devices, law enforcement officials told ABC News. The man - identified Friday as Adam Nauveed Hayat, 35, of Denver, by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California - was found with knives and possibly flew to L.A. while following an ex-girlfriend, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|Thousands descend on downtown LA for a Free the...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|5
|Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in...
|9 hr
|actorvet
|1
|Mexican Consulates Flooded With Fearful Immigrants
|11 hr
|EVille Ed
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|15 hr
|actorvet
|51
|In Hollywood this is controversial... Artist Re...
|Sun
|iEnterpriseLLC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC