Denver man arrested in L.A. had knives and explosives

A Denver man of Pakistani descent who was arrested in West Los Angeles Thursday, possessed weapons and explosive devices, law enforcement officials told ABC News. The man - identified Friday as Adam Nauveed Hayat, 35, of Denver, by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California - was found with knives and possibly flew to L.A. while following an ex-girlfriend, according to police.

