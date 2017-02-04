Demonstrations tied to Trump policies...

Demonstrations tied to Trump policies are held in the U.S. and other nations

Spirited protests against President Trump and his policies, particularly his administration's controversial travel ban, were held around the world and across the United States again Saturday. The largely peaceful rallies overseas drew thousands of people in places such as London, Paris, Berlin, Barcelona, Jakarta and Manila.

