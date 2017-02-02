Dedicate a weekend to creating a more spiritual and sustainable world
Organic farming activist Vandana Shiva, in a scene from the movie "Seed: The Untold Story." Sacred activism is on the agenda, and organic farming proponent Vandana Shiva is among the keynote speakers at the Conscious Life Expo in Los Angeles on Feb. 10-12, where visitors can also browse through the offerings of 200 vendors showing organic clothing, crystal jewelry, medicinal honeys and more.
