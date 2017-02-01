Daughter of woman killed in West Hill...

Daughter of woman killed in West Hills intersection sues city of Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

This April 11, 2016 staff file photo shows the West Hills intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Jason Avenue, where Pia Botz, 69, her daughter, Erica Botz, 31, and their Labrador retriever where struck by a Subaru Forester. LOS ANGELES >> A West Hills woman whose mother and sister were killed when an SUV hit them as they walked across a street sued the city of Los Angeles Thursday, alleging the intersection was negligently designed and controlled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 min Dupree dArc 20,806
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 41 min Ashamed American 4
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 3 hr 25or6to4 25
News Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr... 3 hr 25or6to4 4
I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ... 19 hr telling it straight 1
Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod... 19 hr Former Member 3
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... Wed actor arthur senson 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC