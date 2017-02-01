Daughter of woman killed in West Hills intersection sues city of Los Angeles
This April 11, 2016 staff file photo shows the West Hills intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Jason Avenue, where Pia Botz, 69, her daughter, Erica Botz, 31, and their Labrador retriever where struck by a Subaru Forester. LOS ANGELES >> A West Hills woman whose mother and sister were killed when an SUV hit them as they walked across a street sued the city of Los Angeles Thursday, alleging the intersection was negligently designed and controlled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 min
|Dupree dArc
|20,806
|Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law!
|41 min
|Ashamed American
|4
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|3 hr
|25or6to4
|25
|Los Angeles judge blocks part of Trump's immigr...
|3 hr
|25or6to4
|4
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|19 hr
|telling it straight
|1
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|19 hr
|Former Member
|3
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|Wed
|actor arthur senson
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC