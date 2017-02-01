Daughter of woman killed in West Hills intersection sues city of Los Angeles

This April 11, 2016 staff file photo shows the West Hills intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Jason Avenue, where Pia Botz, 69, her daughter, Erica Botz, 31, and their Labrador retriever where struck by a Subaru Forester. LOS ANGELES >> A West Hills woman whose mother and sister were killed when an SUV hit them as they walked across a street sued the city of Los Angeles Thursday, alleging the intersection was negligently designed and controlled.

