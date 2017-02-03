Daniel Entenberg has been appointed General Manager at SLS Park Avenue in New York - NY, USA
Entenberg has more than a decade of experience in the luxury hotel business, including success at stylish addresses in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Prior to his current role, he spent over three years leading Gramercy Park Hotel.
