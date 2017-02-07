Dame Helen Mirren kissed Morgan Freeman

Dame Helen Mirren kissed Morgan Freeman

Dame Helen Mirren kissed Morgan Freeman when she presented him with AARP Movies for Grownups' Career Achievement Award on Monday night . The 71-year-old actress locked lips with the 'Million Dollar Baby' star at the glitzy bash - which recognizes the work of Hollywood stars over the age of 50 - held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, as she handed him the prestigious accolade.

