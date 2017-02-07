Dame Helen Mirren kissed Morgan Freeman when she presented him with AARP Movies for Grownups' Career Achievement Award on Monday night . The 71-year-old actress locked lips with the 'Million Dollar Baby' star at the glitzy bash - which recognizes the work of Hollywood stars over the age of 50 - held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, as she handed him the prestigious accolade.

