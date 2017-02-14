Chance the Rapper headlines the Holly...

Chance the Rapper headlines the Hollywood Bowl in October

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

After scoring three Grammy awards on Sunday night including best new artist, best rap album for "Coloring Book" and best rap performance with "No Problem," hip-hop star Chance the Rapper announced his first headlining tour. The 38-date jaunt, which includes numerous festival appearances, will conclude at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 3. Tickets are $35-$125 and go on sale at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 800-745-3000 or Ticketmaster.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ice raids are back 2 hr boy wonder 11
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 2 hr boy wonder 2
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 4 hr Eddie 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr mexico 20,830
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 6 hr Trump is Right 2
Why doesn,t the news media cover the Dakota pi... 7 hr actorvet 1
women's March 9 hr ThomasA 4
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at February 15 at 7:38PM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,906 • Total comments across all topics: 278,902,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC