Chance the Rapper headlines the Hollywood Bowl in October
After scoring three Grammy awards on Sunday night including best new artist, best rap album for "Coloring Book" and best rap performance with "No Problem," hip-hop star Chance the Rapper announced his first headlining tour. The 38-date jaunt, which includes numerous festival appearances, will conclude at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 3. Tickets are $35-$125 and go on sale at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 800-745-3000 or Ticketmaster.com .
