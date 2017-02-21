California Senate memorializes one of...

California Senate memorializes one of its own, former state Sen. Tom Hayden

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The California Senate on Tuesday remembered one of its own, late former state Sen. Tom Hayden, who entered politics after serving as a leading voice in the campaign to end the Vietnam War. Hayden, who died Oct. 23 in Santa Monica at age 76, is perhaps best known as a counterculture figure who led civil rights and antiwar protests in the 1960s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witness Tells L.A. Audiences of Defyi... (May '06) 6 hr Spike 96
News Man plucked from swollen Los Angeles River (Nov '10) 10 hr Broita Humanitarian 22
News WANTED: LAPD seeks 3 men in brazen heist (Nov '10) 11 hr Snargaun of Lanca... 4
News 'Weird Al' still armed with wit - and an accordion 12 hr Spot On 7
women's March 12 hr Well Well 7
Chi Lites Record Child Trust Fund Fraud Theft 19 hr Chi Lites Story 1
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE 20 hr America First 10
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,530 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC