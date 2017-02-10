Bullet train agency cleared to buy two parcels in downtown Los Angeles
A passenger terminal at Los Angeles Union Station, which will be getting new tracks through an investment by the state's high-speed rail authority. A passenger terminal at Los Angeles Union Station, which will be getting new tracks through an investment by the state's high-speed rail authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drain Hollywood
|6 hr
|guest
|10
|ice raids are back
|10 hr
|american
|2
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|10 hr
|american
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|13 hr
|Horacio
|52
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|Thu
|Linda
|1
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|Wed
|Joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC