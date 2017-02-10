Bullet train agency cleared to buy tw...

Bullet train agency cleared to buy two parcels in downtown Los Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A passenger terminal at Los Angeles Union Station, which will be getting new tracks through an investment by the state's high-speed rail authority. A passenger terminal at Los Angeles Union Station, which will be getting new tracks through an investment by the state's high-speed rail authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drain Hollywood 6 hr guest 10
ice raids are back 10 hr american 2
Trump is the best ever!!! 10 hr american 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr see the light 20,818
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 13 hr Horacio 52
Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull Thu Linda 1
Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun... Wed Joan 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC