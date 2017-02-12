Building Type: Netflix bets on a new ...

Building Type: Netflix bets on a new design series - and architect Bjarke Ingels

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, 42, is featured in the new Netflix documentary series "Abstract: The Art of Design" "I never dream about my buildings," Bjarke Ingels says in one episode of "Abstract: The Art of Design," an eight-part documentary series from Netflix premiering Friday. That may be because he's too busy designing the next two or three.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull 4 hr Linda 1
Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun... 18 hr Joan 1
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... Wed Rose of Tralee 45
Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16) Wed iselacerpa 4
News West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10) Tue ThoughtYoudWantTo... 356
Trump is the best ever!!! Tue Latosha Connor 5
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,846 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC