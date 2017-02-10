Bomb Scare Shuts Down Hollywood Subwa...

Bomb Scare Shuts Down Hollywood Subway Station, Chinese Theater Evacuated

A suspicious package found on the subway station tracks is being investigated by Los Angeles County sheriff's bomb squad as the El Captain Theatre and TCL Chinese Theatre were both cleared. A metro station located on Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles was shut down Friday after a suspicious black backpack was found on the subway track railing, according to ABC Eyewitness News .

