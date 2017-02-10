Bomb Scare Shuts Down Hollywood Subway Station, Chinese Theater Evacuated
A suspicious package found on the subway station tracks is being investigated by Los Angeles County sheriff's bomb squad as the El Captain Theatre and TCL Chinese Theatre were both cleared. A metro station located on Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles was shut down Friday after a suspicious black backpack was found on the subway track railing, according to ABC Eyewitness News .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drain Hollywood
|11 hr
|guest
|10
|ice raids are back
|15 hr
|american
|2
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|15 hr
|american
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|18 hr
|Horacio
|52
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|Thu
|Linda
|1
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|Wed
|Joan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC