Body found in LA River a likelya that...

Body found in LA River a likelya that of missing Sylmar teen

13 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> A body discovered Saturday in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles is likely that of 14-year-old Elias Rodriguez who went missing in San Fernando during last week's rainstorms, according to Sgt. Greg Bruce of the Los Angeles Police Department's Mission Station.

