Anti-Trump Activists Want a Date With Dianne Feinstein
While many progressives in the Golden State want to see their congressional representatives vote no on all of President Trump's cabinet nominations - both as payback for the obstructionist Congress faced by President Obama and because they genuinely disagree with the 45th president's policies - Feinstein is taking a case-by-case approach to Trump's nominations. So far she voted yes on at least five cabinet nominees.
