Another "Young Statistic" of Los Angeles "Embargoed (by Mayor Garcetti)" Rising Violent Crime Rate
There are 1 comment on the Mayor Sam's Sister City story from 10 hrs ago, titled Another "Young Statistic" of Los Angeles "Embargoed (by Mayor Garcetti)" Rising Violent Crime Rate. In it, Mayor Sam's Sister City reports that:
As MIA/Second Term-seeking Mayor Eric "Gar-SOFT-ee" continues his EMBARGO on releasing the most recent Crime Stats, the Ramona Gardens Community mourns the senseless Murder of a Young Man , who's Death in a Saturday Mid-day Drive-by Shooting, is indicative of a continuing RISE in Violent Crimes within Los Angeles. Mayor Gar-SOFT-ee's continuing avoidance of Debates/Candidate Forums and the Disclosure of the MOST recent Crime Stats ....... is an Act of Political Cowardice.
#1 3 hrs ago
Garcetti is after all, a Democrat. But he's also a skilled urban development planner who knows the limit of available resources. He appears to support a more "centralization" of downtown L.A., otherwise referred to as "Vertical Growth." And his opposition is making all manner of complaints---including, Garcetti's eliminating "economical" residential living and confounding the homelessness problem. But Garcetti is right. How much more sprawl, freeways and train systems can L.A. handle? It's time to start building upward instead of outward.
