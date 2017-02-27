Another "Young Statistic" of Los Ange...

Another "Young Statistic" of Los Angeles "Embargoed (by Mayor Garcetti)" Rising Violent Crime Rate

There are 1 comment on the Mayor Sam's Sister City story from 10 hrs ago, titled Another "Young Statistic" of Los Angeles "Embargoed (by Mayor Garcetti)" Rising Violent Crime Rate. In it, Mayor Sam's Sister City reports that:

As MIA/Second Term-seeking Mayor Eric "Gar-SOFT-ee" continues his EMBARGO on releasing the most recent Crime Stats, the Ramona Gardens Community mourns the senseless Murder of a Young Man , who's Death in a Saturday Mid-day Drive-by Shooting, is indicative of a continuing RISE in Violent Crimes within Los Angeles. Mayor Gar-SOFT-ee's continuing avoidance of Debates/Candidate Forums and the Disclosure of the MOST recent Crime Stats ....... is an Act of Political Cowardice.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mayor Sam's Sister City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#1 3 hrs ago
Garcetti is after all, a Democrat. But he's also a skilled urban development planner who knows the limit of available resources. He appears to support a more "centralization" of downtown L.A., otherwise referred to as "Vertical Growth." And his opposition is making all manner of complaints---including, Garcetti's eliminating "economical" residential living and confounding the homelessness problem. But Garcetti is right. How much more sprawl, freeways and train systems can L.A. handle? It's time to start building upward instead of outward.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... 2 hr john 2
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 3 hr Ralph 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Marta 20,853
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 7 hr Rose of Tralee 55
News Jodie Foster joins rally against Trump travel ban 11 hr Truth hurts 5
Oscars blows up with john pedestal pizza 11 hr USA-1 2
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 11 hr USA-1 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,402 • Total comments across all topics: 279,201,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC