An Insider's Guide to Authentic,Traditional Filipino Cuisine in Los Angeles

L.A. has the country's largest population of people with roots in the Philippines, and our city's Filipino history traces back to the early 1900s, when a portion of downtown was even called Little Manila. Today, the Historic Filipinotown area near Westlake commemorates L.A.'s connection to immigrants from the Philippines, whose cultural impact can be experienced in the many Filipino restaurants throughout the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.