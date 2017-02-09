'America's Got Talent' Open Audition ...

'America's Got Talent' Open Audition Comes to Los Angeles Feb. 11

Read more: Temple City Tribune

The #1 show of the summer for the past decade and celebrating its most watched season in five years, "America's Got Talent" will host Season 12 open call auditions in Los Angeles on Feb. 11 at Los Angeles Convention Center . Los Angeles is the tenth stop on a 10-city nationwide search for America's next big undiscovered entertainer.

