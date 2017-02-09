'America's Got Talent' Open Audition Comes to Los Angeles Feb. 11
The #1 show of the summer for the past decade and celebrating its most watched season in five years, "America's Got Talent" will host Season 12 open call auditions in Los Angeles on Feb. 11 at Los Angeles Convention Center . Los Angeles is the tenth stop on a 10-city nationwide search for America's next big undiscovered entertainer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is the best ever!!!
|30 min
|Irving
|7
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|5 hr
|You are
|50
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|Buck Rohde
|20,817
|Live cockroach pulled from woman's skull
|Thu
|Linda
|1
|Chinese Family of 500 Gather for Supersize Reun...
|Wed
|Joan
|1
|Review: Distribuidora Duche West (May '16)
|Wed
|iselacerpa
|4
|West Covina police officer and Baldwin Park pol... (Jan '10)
|Tue
|ThoughtYoudWantTo...
|356
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC