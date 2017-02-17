Across the USA: Protests, closures on...

Across the USA: Protests, closures on a #DayWithoutImmigrants

19 hrs ago Read more: El Paso Times

Across the USA: Protests, closures on a #DayWithoutImmigrants Only a dozen states didn't have any participants in the boycotts, according to media reports Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2ldsx5q Alvarado Street, a major Latino gathering spot in Los Angeles, saw many businesses closed on 'A Day without Immigrants'. Jefferson Graham reports.

