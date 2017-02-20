a Shoot it like crazya : North Hollyw...

a Shoot it like crazya : North Hollywood shootout photographer revisits the scene

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Veteran news photographer Gene Blevins looks through his camera in the spot where he captured an image of one of the armed bank robbers who terrorized a neighborhood 20 years ago in North Hollywood. February 28, 1997 began like any normal day for Los Angeles Daily News photographer Gene Blevins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dGo mnDaed lHoy riiSpt 1 hr Theo 3
Massive pro immigration and anti Trump rally in... 2 hr 25or6to4 3
TRUST YOUR FINANCES to PRICE-WATERSHED ! 3 hr Price Watershed 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Harold Blockman 20,854
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... 11 hr john 2
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA 12 hr Ralph 14
News Another "Young Statistic" of Los Angeles "Embar... 12 hr USA Today 1
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,210,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC