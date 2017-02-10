a oeAmericaa s Got Talenta to host op...

a oeAmericaa s Got Talenta to host open auditions Saturday in Los Angeles

San Bernardino County Sun

The show is hosting Season 12 open call auditions beginning at 6 a.m. at the convention center, 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles. Interested acts can register now by going to www.AGTAuditions.com , where they will also find additional details as well as helpful tips for auditioning.

