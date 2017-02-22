22-Year-Old la Daca-Recipient Accused...

22-Year-Old la Daca-Recipient Accused of Smuggling, Held in Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

A man granted temporary legal status is under investigation by the US Customs and Border Patrol for allegedly smuggling into the country another man who didn't have the legal right to be here. John Cdiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 The plea from the family and girlfriend of 22-year-old Jesus Alonso Arreola Robles paints a picture of a young man who came to the United States from Mexico with his parents when he was just 18 months old.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 9 min LA METRO BROWN LINE 4
Trumppp protest 15 min Jim 1
News LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af... 20 min Pessimistic1 7
News Cudahy Case Recalls Bell Corruption Scandal (Jun '12) 28 min Richard P Montgomery 4
Review: Chinatown Metro Rail Station 1 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 3
Review: Metro Brown Line I-5 Frwy Bridge Overpass 1 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 2
Review: Dodger Stadium/Elysian Park Metro Brown... 1 hr LA METRO BROWN LINE 2
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,110,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC