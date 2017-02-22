22-Year-Old la Daca-Recipient Accused of Smuggling, Held in Georgia
A man granted temporary legal status is under investigation by the US Customs and Border Patrol for allegedly smuggling into the country another man who didn't have the legal right to be here. John Cdiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 The plea from the family and girlfriend of 22-year-old Jesus Alonso Arreola Robles paints a picture of a young man who came to the United States from Mexico with his parents when he was just 18 months old.
