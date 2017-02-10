2 dead, 1 injured in what Calhoun police are calling a murder-suicide

Calhoun police detectives spent Saturday following up on leads related to a murder-suicide that resulted in two deaths and a female with a gunshot wound in the area of the Calhoun Tobacco and Food Mart on Friday night, police said. Officers were dispatched to the store, located at 1402 South U.S. 41, shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in response to a domestic disturbance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cherokee County Herald.