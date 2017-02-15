15 years after a boy was kidnapped an...

15 years after a boy was kidnapped and sexually assaulted in...

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

After Mirek Voyt was arrested and charged this week in connection with a 2001 sexual assault, LAPD Capt. Billy Hayes said investigators decided to release older images of Voyt, shown in 1997 and 2012, as they try to determine whether he had any additional victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 59 min Anne 20,831
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 3 hr USA 49
News Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at Califor... 5 hr USA Today 13
News Teen Nihilism Erupts in L.a. Premiere of Fierce... 14 hr Bob 3
Donald Trump Is America's Savior!! 17 hr CodeTaIker 4
ice raids are back Wed boy wonder 11
Trump Supporters are all Anti-USA Wed Eddie 7
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC