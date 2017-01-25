Woman wanted for dragging cat allegedly used stun gun on bystander
Los Angeles authorities are asking for the public's help after a woman was caught on camera dragging a cat behind her. Shifrah, who only wanted to be identified by her fist name, took photos of the woman dragging the animal Friday near Van Nuys Boulevard and Sherman in Van Nuys.
