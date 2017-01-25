Woman wanted for dragging cat alleged...

Woman wanted for dragging cat allegedly used stun gun on bystander

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Los Angeles authorities are asking for the public's help after a woman was caught on camera dragging a cat behind her. Shifrah, who only wanted to be identified by her fist name, took photos of the woman dragging the animal Friday near Van Nuys Boulevard and Sherman in Van Nuys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 59 min Duke 25
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 3 hr Well Well 4
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 3 hr Jeff Davis 21
News 'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ... 6 hr spud 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr melvin perez 20,781
English Bulldog Puppies for sale Los Angeles (Feb '13) 21 hr thuff7066 3
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 21 hr CRC V900234 53
See all Los Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at January 26 at 9:03AM PST

Los Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Los Angeles, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,238 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC