Woman Leads Chase in Stolen Los Angeles Fire Dept. Ambulance

1 hr ago

A woman stole a Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance and led officers on a chase through Arleta, Los Angeles, and crashed it into a power pole on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Los Angeles paramedics were in for a shock when they discovered their ambulance had been stolen by a woman who ended up crashing it into a power pole, authorities said.

