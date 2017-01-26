Withdrawal from Pacific trade pact co...

Withdrawal from Pacific trade pact could hurt California farmers

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Some economists and analysts fear the President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Trans pacific partnership could rattle trade-dependent California industries and the shippers who move the goods around. The president condemns massive free-trade agreements such as NAFTA that he believes have disadvantaged American workers and chased manufacturing and other jobs overseas.

Los Angeles, CA

