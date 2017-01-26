Withdrawal from Pacific trade pact could hurt California farmers
Some economists and analysts fear the President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Trans pacific partnership could rattle trade-dependent California industries and the shippers who move the goods around. The president condemns massive free-trade agreements such as NAFTA that he believes have disadvantaged American workers and chased manufacturing and other jobs overseas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|John Wayne
|27
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|4
|Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig...
|4 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|3
|Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a...
|19 hr
|guest
|3
|Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR...
|23 hr
|Mamee
|2
|Putting a illegala back into illegal immigratio...
|23 hr
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC